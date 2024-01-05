Occupants attack Nevske in Luhansk region with four guided aerial bombs - RMA

In the Luhansk region, Russians destroyed two more houses in Nevske with aerial bombs. Meanwhile, the occupied territories of Luhansk region have a large debt to the miners of Luhansk Vostokugol, the Luhansk Regional Military Administration reported on Facebook on Friday, UNN reports.

The invaders struck Nevsky with four KAB-500 guided aerial bombs, destroying two more houses. Fortunately, there were no casualties. I would like to emphasize once again that it is extremely dangerous to stay in the village. The enemy is shooting without paying attention to civilians. Being in active defense, our military inflict significant losses on the enemy. The occupiers, even when regrouping in certain areas of the front, do not reduce the pressure on others. Yesterday, they attacked in the Kupyansk sector - unsuccessfully - emphasized Artem Lysogor, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

Details

According to the report, Vostokvuhillya mines have accumulated wage arrears of 400 million rubles to miners in the occupied Luhansk region.

"In the fourth quarter of last year, people hardly saw any money. They did not wait for the promise to be fulfilled by the New Year. The funds from our own production disappeared in an unknown direction, so now they are trying to solve this problem at the expense of the budget of the "lPR", - the RMA said.

It is also reported that in the Novopskov community, the occupiers have not been able to resume bus service for more than two years.

