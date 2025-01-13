Occupants are trying to take Pokrovsk at least partially under their control, entrenching themselves in nearby villages - Khortytsia separate military unit

Russian troops are attempting to gain a foothold in villages near the city of Pokrovsk in order to take the city at least partially under their control. This was stated by the spokesman for the Khortytsia unit Viktor Tregubov during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports .

Details

There are a number of small settlements there (near Pokrovsk - ed.). There are Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Promin, Novyi Trud... Russians are trying to grab hold of every house there and move on. They are not attacking the town of Pokrovsk itself. It's logical, it's basically correct from the point of view of military science. They are trying to take at least a partial coverage of it, they are trying to reach the forest belt, which is not far from the highway through which part of the supplies to Pokrovsk are coming. I wouldn't say that they have succeeded so far, but they are trying very hard and have a lot of resources. First of all, human, technical and logistical resources - Tregubov said.

To recap

The Russian army is trying to capture Kurakhove in Donetsk region. The Russian military is storming in small groups, using drones, artillery, and MLRS.