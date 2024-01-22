"No one believes in victory like I do": winners of children's drawing competition in Odesa region announced

Today, January 22, on the Day of Unity of Ukraine, the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper congratulated and awarded the winners of the drawing contest "No one believes in our victory like me," UNN reports.

The competition started on December 1, in different age categories: grades 1-5 and grades 6-11. More than three thousand children took part. The children were awarded by the leaders of Odesa Oblast.

They won in the younger age category:

The first place went to Halyna Chibotar, a 5th grade student of the Yevhenivka Lyceum of the Borodino Village Council of the Bolhrad District,

Second place - Yana Ruda, 4th grade student of the Teplodar Lyceum named after O.P. Medvedkov of the Teplodar City Council of Odesa District,

III place - Makar Nazar, a 5th grade student of the Kodymsky Lyceum No. 1 of the Kodymske City Council of Podil district.

As for the older age group, the list of winners looks like this:

The first place went to Daria Kostyakova, a 10th grade student of the Zatyshanskoye Secondary School of the Zatyshanskoye Village Council of the Rozdilnyansky District,

Second place - Olena Galkina, 7th grade student of Artsyz Secondary School No. 1, Artsyz City Council, Bolhrad District,

III place - Goldur Victoria, a 9th grade student of Shevchenko Secondary School No. 2 of the Kiliya City Council of Izmail District.

"Thank you to everyone who took part in this incredible art contest that united the whole Odesa region!" wrote Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Art Association.