No need to bring grain to a port that has no documents: how Kiper's “scandalous” decision increased the country's budget

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118255 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120824 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197062 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152814 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152519 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142771 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197732 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112414 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186521 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 89658 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 65821 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 44926 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 73699 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 51486 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197062 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197732 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186521 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213336 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201485 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 7720 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149597 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148855 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152955 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143890 views
Actual
No need to bring grain to a port that has no documents: how Kiper's “scandalous” decision increased the country's budget

No need to bring grain to a port that has no documents: how Kiper's “scandalous” decision increased the country's budget

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109071 views

The revolutionary, as it is called, order of the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, has yielded results: there is no export of grain purchased for cash, and the non-return of foreign currency earnings to Ukraine has decreased by more than three times.

The revolutionary, as it is called, order of the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, has yielded results: there is no export of grain purchased for cash, and the non-return of foreign exchange earnings to Ukraine has decreased by more than three times. Kiper shared the details of the order's implementation in an interview with Ukrinform, UNN reports.

Details

Citing data from the Ministry of Economy, Kiper said that the order increased export duties by 20% due to sunflower and oil.

"These are the cargoes that are subject to tax, grain exports are not. Prior to the signing of the order, the non-return of foreign currency earnings to Ukraine amounted to $7 billion, according to the National Bank. One-day firms shipped products abroad and resold them from offshore to offshore. According to the National Bank, the current non-return of foreign currency earnings is $2 billion. So this order has resulted in an increase in the budget and the return of foreign exchange earnings," Kiper said.

In addition, the order contributed to the fact that grain was no longer bought from farmers for cash, Kiper continued.

"I talked to farmers, and they told me that last year, before the order was signed, they were offered UAH 9,000 per ton of grain in cash and UAH 6,000 per ton by bank transfer. Today, they are paid UAH 6 thousand per ton in cash and UAH 9 thousand in non-cash payments. And non-cash payments mean salaries and taxes," he said.

The document has greatly simplified the process of grain shipment to the port, Kiper added.

"I allocate one minute of time to grain per month because the decree works. The farmer submits a declaration with the origin of the product. The customs sends these documents to the tax office, where they check whether the farmer has land, machinery, people, and pays taxes. If everything is fine, you can export the grain. If you don't provide the documents, you are denied loading. That's why the decree stipulates a period of 10 days, so that someone doesn't come and load God knows what and create a collapse in the port. The documents are checked during this period. There is no need to transport grain that has no documents," he says.

The order was signed in August 2023 and since then has blocked the export of agricultural products purchased from farmers for cash through the ports of Odesa region. Many market players were critical of the innovation, but in the end, both business and the state benefited from it.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

Contact us about advertising