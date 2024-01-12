ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106901 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 87651 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 40068 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 62201 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 49311 views
Nikopol shelled by Russian shells, no casualties

Nikopol shelled by Russian shells, no casualties

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 121024 views

Russian troops shelled Nikopol twice with heavy artillery on January 11, causing no casualties, Dnipropetrovsk region governor Serhiy Lysak said.

Half a dozen shells were launched by the Russian military at Nikopol late on Thursday evening, January 11. They hit the city twice with heavy artillery. No one was killed or wounded. This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovs'k regional military administration Sergey Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

The aggressor attacked Nikopol twice. Late in the evening, he fired from heavy artillery. Half a dozen shells landed there.  People are unharmed

the statement reads

According to him, the night passed without any attacks by the Russian army in the region.

Dnipro region: Russians attack Nikopol district with drones11.01.24, 18:54 • 26718 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

