Nikopol shelled by Russian shells, no casualties

Half a dozen shells were launched by the Russian military at Nikopol late on Thursday evening, January 11. They hit the city twice with heavy artillery. No one was killed or wounded. This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovs'k regional military administration Sergey Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

The aggressor attacked Nikopol twice. Late in the evening, he fired from heavy artillery. Half a dozen shells landed there. People are unharmed the statement reads

According to him, the night passed without any attacks by the Russian army in the region.

Dnipro region: Russians attack Nikopol district with drones