Nikopol and hromada in Dnipropetrovs'k region under artillery attack in the evening

Nikopol and Marhanets hromada were attacked by Russian troops with artillery late in the evening of January 19, the night in Dnipropetrovs'k region passed without shelling, said on Saturday the head of Dnipropetrovs'k regional administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Late in the evening, the Russian army attacked Nikopol twice. In total, it sent half a dozen artillery shells there. They hit Nikopol itself and one of the villages of the Marhanets community - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, there were no deaths or injuries.

"After that, the enemy calmed down - the night passed without any attacks in the area. It was quiet for the whole region as well," noted Lysak.

4 out of 7 enemy Shahed drones destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night