New solidarity pension system may start working next year - Zholnovych

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 77395 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104761 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168984 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138946 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143741 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139275 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183046 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112100 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173506 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104764 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101023 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110748 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112884 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 54394 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 60943 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168988 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183047 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173508 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200878 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189776 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142302 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142309 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146993 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138396 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155245 views
New solidarity pension system may start working next year - Zholnovych

New solidarity pension system may start working next year - Zholnovych

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10921 views

Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych announced the launch of a new pay-as-you-go pension system starting in July 2025. The system will be based on points that will be converted into a percentage of the average salary in Ukraine.

The launch of a new solidarity pension system is expected in July 2025. This was announced by the Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych at the GLOBAL DIGITAL SOCIAL FORUM, a UNN correspondent reports .

Details

Each person, upon retirement or reaching retirement age, will have a set of points that will be converted into a percentage of the average salary in Ukraine, because this is the most relevant category that shows the reality of money. What we all earn as Ukrainians within the average salary is the amount that we, as Ukrainians, live on in a particular year. Therefore, this will be the most fair format for paying and accumulating our solidarity pension contributions. Of course, we are aware of the fact that today we have one-to-one ratio of payers and recipients of pension payments. In order to increase their pension savings and guarantees for old age, additional tools are needed to guarantee more, so that everyone in retirement feels even more confident. We will introduce a mandatory funded system

- Zholnovych said.

She added that the Ministry has already approved the relevant legislation.

“I am confident that the new solidarity system will start working in July 2025, and the mandatory accumulation system will start immediately after the end of the war,” Zholnovych added.

Recall

To ensure that the pension reform is launched in a quality manner, the Ministry of Social Policy needs UAH 15 billion, which the state already has due to the increase in unified social tax revenues.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

ministry-of-social-policy-of-ukraineMinistry of Social Policy of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

