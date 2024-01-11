National Police exposes a group of drug traffickers who imported psychotropic drugs from Italy to Ukraine

Law enforcement officers exposed a group of criminals who set up a channel for the illegal import of psychotropic substances from Italy to Ukraine. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

An 18-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi organized the illegal activity. To sell the "products", he created and administered a website that functioned under the guise of an ordinary online pharmacy. The young man also organized the work of the website operators to accept applications.

Law enforcement officers, with the force support of KORD officers of the Khmelnytskyi regional police, conducted 17 searches in three regions at the suspects' residences and vehicles, as well as in places where they stored prohibited substances.

Currently, four members of the criminal group have been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues). Two of the offenders were chosen as a measure of restraint in the form of custody with the right to be released on bail, and another accomplice was placed under house arrest. - law enforcement summarized.

The offenders face imprisonment for up to 10 years with confiscation of property.

Addendum

Investigators found out that the guy involved four accomplices in his "business" , who set up a "scheme" for selling psychotropic substances imported from abroad in Ukraine. Each member of the group had clearly defined responsibilities.

One of the defendants, a resident of Italy, purchased psychotropic substances on its territory, according to orders received on the website. The offender then transferred the substances to an international bus driver.

The latter imported the "goods" into the territory of Ukraine and gave them to other offenders to be sent to customers using the services of one of the postal services in different regions of Ukraine.

The criminals distributed the profits among themselves and "withdrew" them through third-party bank accounts. According to the investigation, the annual profit of the group members from illegal activities amounted to more than UAH 10 million - the National Police said.

Recall

Kyiv law enforcement detained a group that sold narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in Kyiv by mail, taxi courier service, and hand-to-hand.

According to the National Police, the monthly income of the drug dealers was about UAH 300 thousand.

