MP Mariana Bezuhla filed a complaint with the State Bureau of Investigation against the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. She accused Syrskyi of allegedly obstructing her parliamentary activities. Bezuhla wrote about this on her page in Telegram, reports UNN.

I am submitting a statement to the State Bureau of Investigation regarding the violation of Article 351 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine by Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, namely, obstruction of the activities of a People's Deputy of Ukraine - wrote Bezugla.

The MP quoted an excerpt from Article 351 of the Criminal Code, which, in her opinion, should be applied to Syrsky. "Failure of an official to comply with the lawful demands of a member of the Ukrainian parliament or a local council, creation of artificial obstacles to their work, or providing them with knowingly false information shall be punishable by a fine of one thousand to two thousand tax-free minimum incomes or probationary supervision for up to three years, or restraint of liberty for the same period," Bezuhla quoted."

Appendix

Bezugla demanded the resignation of the former military command, as it had not provided "any plan of conception for 2024." Now she criticizes the current chief, Syrsky, pointing out that "it has become even worse." According to media reports, Bezlyuzdova was brought to the Servant of the People party in 2019 by Andriy Kholodov, the so-called "tobacco king" and godfather of Viktor Medvedchuk, a suspected high treason offender.