MP Bezuhla filed a complaint with the SBI against Syrskyi: she alleges obstruction of her activities

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 45569 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 51556 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 75404 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 163870 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 210713 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 130533 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 360597 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179846 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148621 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197440 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 26135 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 38376 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 45192 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 53091 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 36996 views
UNN Lite

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 1742 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 10672 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32231 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34249 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47427 views
MP Bezuhla filed a complaint with the SBI against Syrskyi: she alleges obstruction of her activities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40464 views

MP Mariana Bezuhla filed a complaint with the State Bureau of Investigation against the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, accusing him of obstructing her parliamentary activities and violating Article 351 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

MP Bezuhla filed a complaint with the SBI against Syrskyi: she alleges obstruction of her activities

MP Mariana Bezuhla filed a complaint with the State Bureau of Investigation against the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. She accused Syrskyi of allegedly obstructing her parliamentary activities. Bezuhla wrote about this on her page in Telegram, reports UNN

I am submitting a statement to the State Bureau of Investigation regarding the violation of Article 351 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine by Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, namely, obstruction of the activities of a People's Deputy of Ukraine

- wrote Bezugla.

The MP quoted an excerpt from Article 351 of the Criminal Code, which, in her opinion, should be applied to Syrsky. "Failure of an official to comply with the lawful demands of a member of the Ukrainian parliament or a local council, creation of artificial obstacles to their work, or providing them with knowingly false information shall be punishable by a fine of one thousand to two thousand tax-free minimum incomes or probationary supervision for up to three years, or restraint of liberty for the same period," Bezuhla quoted." 

Appendix

Bezugla demanded the resignation of the former military command, as it had not provided "any plan of conception for 2024." Now she criticizes the current chief, Syrsky, pointing out that "it has become even worse." According to media reports, Bezlyuzdova was brought to the Servant of the People party in 2019 by Andriy Kholodov, the so-called "tobacco king" and godfather of Viktor Medvedchuk, a suspected high treason offender.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
