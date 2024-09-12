Most fighting in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors: General Staff on the situation at the front

Since the beginning of the day, 79 combat engagements have already taken place at the front. Most of the fighting was recorded in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's report as of 16:00.

"Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 79 combat engagements have already taken place since the beginning of the day. Most of the fighting was recorded in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors," the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our units twice near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants have been conducting offensive actions near Synkivka and Kolisnykivka since the beginning of the day. One firefight is still ongoing.

In the Liman sector , the enemy attacked three times near Druzhelyubivka and Nevske. The situation is under control.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled the aggressor's attempts to advance near Verkhnekamianske. One battle in the area is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, four firefights took place in the areas of Zaliznyanske and Stupochky. At the same time, enemy aircraft attacked Pavlivske and Novopokrovka.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupiers, with the support of bomber aircraft, tried four times to force our units out of their positions in the areas of New York and Nelipivka. They were fiercely rebuffed. In addition, the Russian aggressors struck Toretsk and Ivanopillia with NARs and CABs.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 20 assault actions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zelene Pole, Novotroyitske, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Selidove and Mykhailivka. The Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the Russian offensive and have repelled 14 attacks, with six more battles currently underway.

In the Kurakhove sector, the invaders attacked 33 times in the direction of Zhelannyi Pervyi, Ukrainske, Oleksandropol, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. 27 attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repelled. The fighting continues - the hottest at the moment is near Heorhiivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy stormed our positions near Zolota Niva and Katerynivka twice without success.

Two enemy attacks were also repelled in the Prydniprovsky sector.

"In other areas, the operational situation remained unchanged," the report said.

