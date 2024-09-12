ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Most fighting in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors: General Staff on the situation at the front

Most fighting in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors: General Staff on the situation at the front

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14097 views

Over the last day, 79 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline. The most intense fighting was recorded in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors, where the enemy carried out 33 and 20 attacks respectively.

Since the beginning of the day, 79 combat engagements have already taken place at the front. Most of the fighting was recorded in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's report as of 16:00.

"Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 79 combat engagements have already taken place since the beginning of the day. Most of the fighting was recorded in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske sectors," the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our units twice near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants have been conducting offensive actions near Synkivka and Kolisnykivka since the beginning of the day. One firefight is still ongoing.

In the Liman sector , the enemy attacked three times near Druzhelyubivka and Nevske. The situation is under control.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled the aggressor's attempts to advance near Verkhnekamianske. One battle in the area is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, four firefights took place in the areas of Zaliznyanske and Stupochky. At the same time, enemy aircraft attacked Pavlivske and Novopokrovka.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupiers, with the support of bomber aircraft, tried four times to force our units out of their positions in the areas of New York and Nelipivka. They were fiercely rebuffed. In addition, the Russian aggressors struck Toretsk and Ivanopillia with NARs and CABs.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 20 assault actions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zelene Pole, Novotroyitske, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Selidove and Mykhailivka. The Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the Russian offensive and have repelled 14 attacks, with six more battles currently underway.

In the Kurakhove sector, the invaders attacked 33 times in the direction of Zhelannyi Pervyi, Ukrainske, Oleksandropol, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. 27 attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repelled. The fighting continues - the hottest at the moment is near Heorhiivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy stormed our positions near Zolota Niva and Katerynivka twice without success. 

Two enemy attacks were also repelled in the Prydniprovsky sector.

"In other areas, the operational situation remained unchanged," the report said.

General Staff: Russian troops continue attacks with chemical munitions against the Defense Forces, 447 cases in a month09.09.24, 12:20 • 23578 views

Antonina Tumanova

War

