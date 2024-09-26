More than a million veterans will return to economically active life in the future - Ministry of Economy

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 76578 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104646 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168811 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138847 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143697 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139252 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182967 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112098 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173437 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104763 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100959 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110676 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112816 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 53957 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 60482 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168814 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182970 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173440 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200808 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189707 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142267 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142278 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146965 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138369 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155223 views
More than a million veterans will return to economically active life in the future - Ministry of Economy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 124285 views

More than a million veterans will become economically active, said the Deputy Minister of Economy. The labor market must adapt to veterans, prepare teams and jobs.

The Ministry of Economy predicts that more than a million veterans will become economically active in the future, so the labor market must adapt to their needs. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Economy Tetiana Berezhna in a commentary to a journalist of UNN.

We need to understand that it is not veterans who need to adapt to the labor market, but the labor market that needs to adapt to veterans, prepare teams and jobs. Veterans are more than one million people who will become economically active in the future 

- Berezhna said.

According to her, not all businesses are ready to hire veterans, and those that have built their operations correctly understand the responsibility.

Veterans can receive grants of 15 thousand euros under the EU program to develop their business18.05.24, 17:24 • 30300 views

"Veterans have extraordinary potential, as they are able to make difficult decisions and take responsibility," added the Deputy Minister of Economy.

The full-scale Russian invasion has further exacerbated the problem of mental health of Ukrainians and brought it to the national level. This applies to almost all segments of the population and social groups without exception, but primarily to veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Statistics showthat psychological work with veterans should be a key element of their return to civilian life. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising