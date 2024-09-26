More than 20 thousand IDs have been issued to foreigners through Diia - Fedorov

In two years, foreigners have generated more than 20,000 electronic permanent and temporary residence permits through the Diia application. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Two years ago, Diya launched documents for foreigners - permanent and temporary residence permits. Today, the government has confirmed the success of this project, so from now on, e-permit is used on a regular basis - Fedorov said.

Over two years, foreigners have applied for over 18.3 thousand permanent residence permits and over 2.8 thousand temporary residence permits in Dyia.

The Minister emphasized that documents in the Diia app have the same legal force as paper documents. In addition, a Diia certificate opens up the possibility of creating Diia.Signature and using other government services.

According to him, the u-Residency program will soon be presented to foreigners, which will allow them to open accounts online, do business and pay taxes in Ukraine.

Recall

The Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to launch e-residency in a few days. This will allow foreign entrepreneurs to start online businesses in Ukraine and pay taxes, creating a new ecosystem for competition in the IT arena.

“ePermit": a new feature for entrepreneurs in Diia