More than 1.1 thousand trucks crossed the border at Yahodyn checkpoint per day - SBGS

All checkpoints on the border with Poland are unblocked. Truck traffic is now quite intense. For example, over the past day, more than 1,100 trucks crossed the border in both directions through the Yagodyn checkpoint. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

All directions that were blocked have been unblocked. On January 6, the Shehyni checkpoint was unblocked. Recently, the other three directions that were blocked by representatives of Polish carriers - Rava-Ruska, Yahodyn, Krakivets - have also been unblocked. Now the traffic is quite intense. For example, during the blockade, about 100-150 trucks crossed the border in both directions through the largest infrastructure direction - Yahodyn checkpoint, while over the past day the number of crossings has already reached more than 1100 trucks in both directions - Demchenko said.

According to him, there is also a high volume of traffic in the direction of the Rava-Ruska and Krakivets checkpoints.

"Of course, we have queues, but they have also decreased. As of this morning, there are about 1,100 trucks in queues at all four directions waiting to cross the border, but with this intensity, of course, the queue will not be as long as before," Demchenko said.

Addendum

Earlier, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that the checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border had returned to normal operation.

Romanian farmers blocked truck traffic at the Siret and Vicova de Sus checkpoints on the Romanian-Ukrainian border.