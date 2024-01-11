More prominent warnings about the dangers of smoking will be introduced on cigarette packages from today

New rules for warnings on cigarette packs come into force in Ukraine on January 11, the Center for Public Health reminds, UNN reports.

Details

"On January 11, 2024, new regulations on the labeling of tobacco products will come into force. This is an important stage in the implementation of European Commission Directive 40/2014, which provides for a set of measures to protect the public from the harm of tobacco products and e-cigarettes," the Public Health Center said.

From now on, manufacturers are reportedly required to place updated graphic images on cigarette packages with the text of medical warnings about the dangers and consequences of smoking on 65% of the pack and a QR code that leads to the Public Health Center's service for smoking cessation assistance "I'm quitting smoking".

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has approved 14 sets of health warnings (text and illustration options) developed by the Ministry of Health, technical requirements for the design and form of labeling, and the procedure for applying warnings by tobacco manufacturers. More images here.

Tobacco smoking causes chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in 70% of cases, according to the WHO, it is the third leading cause of death in the world.

In Ukraine, smoking takes an average of 130,000 lives per year. Tobacco smoking increases the risk of stroke, angina, and myocardial infarction, and about 5 times the risk of sudden death.

27% of the population of Ukraine over the age of 18 are current smokers.

Recall

Since July 11, 2023, Ukraine has had a comprehensive anti-tobacco law No. 1978in force.