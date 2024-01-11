ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

More prominent warnings about the dangers of smoking will be introduced on cigarette packages from today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22529 views

Ukraine to introduce new tobacco labeling rules on January 11

New rules for warnings on cigarette packs come into force in Ukraine on January 11, the Center for Public Health reminds, UNN reports.

Details

"On January 11, 2024, new regulations on the labeling of tobacco products will come into force. This is an important stage in the implementation of European Commission Directive 40/2014, which provides for a set of measures to protect the public from the harm of tobacco products and e-cigarettes," the Public Health Center said.

From now on, manufacturers are reportedly required to place updated graphic images on cigarette packages with the text of medical warnings about the dangers and consequences of smoking on 65% of the pack and a QR code that leads to the Public Health Center's service for smoking cessation assistance "I'm quitting smoking"

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has approved 14 sets of health warnings (text and illustration options) developed by the Ministry of Health, technical requirements for the design and form of labeling, and the procedure for applying warnings by tobacco manufacturers.  More images here.

Tobacco smoking causes chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in 70% of cases, according to the WHO, it is the third leading cause of death in the world. 

In Ukraine, smoking takes an average of 130,000 lives per year. Tobacco smoking increases the risk of stroke, angina, and myocardial infarction, and about 5 times the risk of sudden death. 

27% of the population of Ukraine over the age of 18 are current smokers. 

Recall

Since July 11, 2023, Ukraine has had a comprehensive anti-tobacco law No. 1978in force.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsHealth

