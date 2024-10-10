Ministry of Health has about 3 thousand complaints from citizens about the work of the MSEC - Lyashko

The Ministry of Health received about 3 thousand complaints from citizens about the work of medical and social expert commissions. This was stated by Health Minister Viktor Lyashko during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

We have about 3 thousand complaints about the work of the MSEC. Why is this important for this purpose, because we rank them and immediately send inspections to the same MSECs to see whether the complaints are confirmed or not. In Khmelnytsky MSEC, for example, an inspection was sent immediately after the complaints and the head of the regional administration was informed to work with the regional MSEC, because we saw problems there. So they worked and everyone saw the result last week - Lyashko said.

Recall

An official of the International Specialized Expert Commission and her son, the head of the Pension Fund of Ukraine in Khmelnytsky region , were caught on illegal enrichment for millions of dollars. During the searches, almost $6 million in cash in various currencies was found in their possession.