Ministry of Environment: water pollution has spread along the Desna, with the worst samples in Chernihiv

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118120 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120637 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196731 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152641 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152417 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142719 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197552 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112408 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186369 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105081 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 88661 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 64672 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 43582 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 72487 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 50222 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196740 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197556 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186370 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213195 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201355 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 6482 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149510 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148769 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152877 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143812 views
Ministry of Environment: water pollution has spread along the Desna, with the worst samples in Chernihiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10741 views

Pollution of the Desna River has advanced in Chernihiv region, with the worst indicators in Boromyky and Chernihiv. In Sumy region, water quality in the Seim River is improving, and there are no risks to water intake in Kyiv and Brovary.

As of September 11, pollution along the Desna River has advanced in Chernihiv Oblast. The worst pollution values are recorded in the village of Boromyky and Chernihiv. In the Sumy region , there is a tendency to improve water quality in the Seim River. This was reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, according to UNN

As of September 11, the pollution along the Desna River has advanced to s. Ladynka in the Chernihiv region. During visual inspection, the pollution is recorded in spots and is not homogeneous. The smell is less strong compared to the Sejm River, and dead fish are observed on the water, rising from the river bottom. Downstream - no signs of pollution are recorded

- said the Ministry of Environment.

It is noted that the speed of pollution movement along the Desna River varied due to the natural features of the river bottom relief and the nature of the current. The bulk of the pollution has been moving at an estimated speed of 15-18 km per day over the past day.

Kyivvodokanal answers whether there may be water supply restrictions in Kyiv due to pollution of the Desna River11.09.24, 13:12 • 24990 views

It is reported that according to the results of water samples of the Seim and Desna rivers taken on September 10, organic pollution is recorded, which on August 14 entered the Seim River from a sugar factory in the village of Tiotkino, Kursk region of Russia.

According to the updated forecast of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, contaminated water is expected to reach Kyiv region on September 14-16, but given that the previous forecast was for September 10, we see that the movement of pollution has slowed down and is already moving in a lower concentration along the Desna River

- the Ministry of Environment noted.

The agency also said that the water quality in the Desna River at the water intake points in Kyiv and Brovary is at the level of values typical for this period. There are no risks to water intake.

As of September 11, the water quality of the Seim River in Chernihiv Oblast is improving: an increase in dissolved oxygen and chemical oxygen consumption is recorded. The worst values of the main pollution indicators on the Desna River are recorded in the villages of Boromyky and Chernihiv. The dissolved oxygen content has increased significantly over the past day and amounts to 4.1-3.95 mgO2/dm³ (the norm is at least 4 mgO2/dm³). Chemical oxygen consumption exceeds the norm by up to 1.6 times and is in the range of 27-48 mgO2/dm³ (the norm is 30 mgO2/dm³). Also, the manganese content is 2-2.8 times higher than the norm

- , the Ministry of Environment said in a statement.

In the Sumy region , the trend of improving water quality in the Seim River continues. Reportedly, the research results indicate a stable, albeit slow, increase in dissolved oxygen in water. Chemical oxygen consumption is within normal limits, as is the content of ammonium nitrogen and manganese.

Pollution of the Desna River: the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection names the risks of harmful substances entering the water intake in Kyiv10.09.24, 19:24 • 101800 views

According to Kyivvodokanal, the following preventive measures will be taken in the event of contamination of drinking water intakes in Kyiv region:

  • If water quality in the Desna River deteriorates, Kyivvodokanal will apply enhanced water treatment technology using pulverized activated carbon. This will eliminate organic contaminants and unpleasant odors.
  • An activated carbon dispenser is being installed at the first lift of the Desnyanskaya water intake station. 120 tons of pulverized activated carbon have been procured, which is estimated to be enough for 15 days.
  • To saturate the Desna River with oxygen, the Brovary City Council, together with the State Water Agency, began on September 9 to install two aeration systems near the village of Pukhivka and the village of Lityky. The location of another aeration unit on the Desna River is currently being determined.
  • The State Agency of Ukraine for the Development of Land Reclamation, Fisheries and Food Programs installed two nets and one seine to hold dead fish in case they reach the boundaries of Kyiv Oblast.
  • An additional boom fence has been installed at the water intake site in the Kyiv region to prevent dirt and debris from entering the water surface.

Pollution of the Sejm River is caused by the discharge of wastewater from a sugar plant in Tiotkino in Russia10.09.24, 17:07 • 13719 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society

