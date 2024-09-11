Ministry of Environment: water pollution has spread along the Desna, with the worst samples in Chernihiv

As of September 11, pollution along the Desna River has advanced in Chernihiv Oblast. The worst pollution values are recorded in the village of Boromyky and Chernihiv. In the Sumy region , there is a tendency to improve water quality in the Seim River. This was reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, according to UNN.

As of September 11, the pollution along the Desna River has advanced to s. Ladynka in the Chernihiv region. During visual inspection, the pollution is recorded in spots and is not homogeneous. The smell is less strong compared to the Sejm River, and dead fish are observed on the water, rising from the river bottom. Downstream - no signs of pollution are recorded - said the Ministry of Environment.

It is noted that the speed of pollution movement along the Desna River varied due to the natural features of the river bottom relief and the nature of the current. The bulk of the pollution has been moving at an estimated speed of 15-18 km per day over the past day.

Kyivvodokanal answers whether there may be water supply restrictions in Kyiv due to pollution of the Desna River

It is reported that according to the results of water samples of the Seim and Desna rivers taken on September 10, organic pollution is recorded, which on August 14 entered the Seim River from a sugar factory in the village of Tiotkino, Kursk region of Russia.

According to the updated forecast of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, contaminated water is expected to reach Kyiv region on September 14-16, but given that the previous forecast was for September 10, we see that the movement of pollution has slowed down and is already moving in a lower concentration along the Desna River - the Ministry of Environment noted.

The agency also said that the water quality in the Desna River at the water intake points in Kyiv and Brovary is at the level of values typical for this period. There are no risks to water intake.

As of September 11, the water quality of the Seim River in Chernihiv Oblast is improving: an increase in dissolved oxygen and chemical oxygen consumption is recorded. The worst values of the main pollution indicators on the Desna River are recorded in the villages of Boromyky and Chernihiv. The dissolved oxygen content has increased significantly over the past day and amounts to 4.1-3.95 mgO2/dm³ (the norm is at least 4 mgO2/dm³). Chemical oxygen consumption exceeds the norm by up to 1.6 times and is in the range of 27-48 mgO2/dm³ (the norm is 30 mgO2/dm³). Also, the manganese content is 2-2.8 times higher than the norm - , the Ministry of Environment said in a statement.

In the Sumy region , the trend of improving water quality in the Seim River continues. Reportedly, the research results indicate a stable, albeit slow, increase in dissolved oxygen in water. Chemical oxygen consumption is within normal limits, as is the content of ammonium nitrogen and manganese.

Pollution of the Desna River: the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection names the risks of harmful substances entering the water intake in Kyiv

According to Kyivvodokanal, the following preventive measures will be taken in the event of contamination of drinking water intakes in Kyiv region:

If water quality in the Desna River deteriorates, Kyivvodokanal will apply enhanced water treatment technology using pulverized activated carbon. This will eliminate organic contaminants and unpleasant odors.

An activated carbon dispenser is being installed at the first lift of the Desnyanskaya water intake station. 120 tons of pulverized activated carbon have been procured, which is estimated to be enough for 15 days.

To saturate the Desna River with oxygen, the Brovary City Council, together with the State Water Agency, began on September 9 to install two aeration systems near the village of Pukhivka and the village of Lityky. The location of another aeration unit on the Desna River is currently being determined.

The State Agency of Ukraine for the Development of Land Reclamation, Fisheries and Food Programs installed two nets and one seine to hold dead fish in case they reach the boundaries of Kyiv Oblast.

An additional boom fence has been installed at the water intake site in the Kyiv region to prevent dirt and debris from entering the water surface.

Pollution of the Sejm River is caused by the discharge of wastewater from a sugar plant in Tiotkino in Russia