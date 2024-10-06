Mayor: Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with KABs

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv - the enemy struck with guided aerial bombs. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

The enemy is attacking Kharkiv with CABs - explosions are heard in the city. Be careful - repeated launches are possible! - the statement said.

Later he added that, according to preliminary data, the "arrivals" took place in a forest belt within the city. "At the moment, there are no casualties or damage.

On October 6, the occupants carried out 22 attacks in the Kupyansk sector and 6 attempts to storm the Kharkiv sector. In Izium district, a 49-year-old man was killed by a Lancet UAV, and an 87-year-old man was injured by a CAB shelling.