Man sets himself on fire in RMA building in Poltava region

In the afternoon, on September 27, a 71-year-old man came to the building of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, where he set himself on fire. This was stated in the regional department of the National Police, reports UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, the incident occurred on September 27 at about 12 o'clock in the premises of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.

A man from another region poured flammable liquid on himself and set himself on fire.

Police officers who were guarding the PRMA premises extinguished the flames on his clothes and called an ambulance. The man was hospitalized with burns - the National Police summarized.

The police investigative team and forensic experts are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are establishing the motives for the act and the circumstances of the incident.

