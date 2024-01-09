Macron appointed 34-year-old Minister Attal as prime minister. He became the youngest head of the French government

Gabriel Attal, 34, has been appointed Prime Minister of France, becoming the youngest head of the Cabinet in the country's history, Le Figaro reports, UNN writes.

Details

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, appointed by French President Emmanuel Macron, replaces Elizabeth Born at the head of the government.

Gabriel Attal, 34, becomes the youngest prime minister in the history of the Fifth Republic six months after his appointment as Minister of National Education.

Commentators believe that this reshuffle is necessary to consolidate Macron's presidency during the last three years of his tenure.

