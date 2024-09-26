Long-range weapons strikes on Russian territory: the White House says whether we should expect a change in the US position after the meeting between Zelensky and Biden

The White House said that it is not worth expecting an announcement that the United States will change its mind about long-range weapons strikes on the territory of Russia after today's meeting between the American and Ukrainian presidents, UNN reports.

"...we can expect that one of the conversations between the two leaders will be on this topic. There will be a broader discussion of the importance of the military assistance that we provide to Ukraine... but I don't expect there to be any new announcement on that particular action or decision at this meeting," White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre said at a briefing, answering a question about Ukraine's desire to strike at Russian territory with long-range weapons and the U.S. position.

