Long-range weapons strikes on Russian territory: the White House says whether we should expect a change in the US position after the meeting between Zelensky and Biden

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Long-range weapons strikes on Russian territory: the White House says whether we should expect a change in the US position after the meeting between Zelensky and Biden

Kyiv  •  UNN

 24747 views

The White House spokeswoman said that no new decisions on long-range strikes on Russian territory should be expected after the meeting between Biden and Zelensky. Instead, it is possible that the leaders will discuss military assistance.

The White House said that it is not worth expecting an announcement that the United States will change its mind about long-range weapons strikes on the territory of Russia after today's meeting between the American and Ukrainian presidents, UNN reports.

"...we can expect that one of the conversations between the two leaders will be on this topic. There will be a broader discussion of the importance of the military assistance that we provide to Ukraine... but I don't expect there to be any new announcement on that particular action or decision at this meeting," White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre said at a briefing, answering a question about Ukraine's desire to strike at Russian territory with long-range weapons and the U.S. position.

Zelensky arrives at the White House to meet with Biden26.09.24, 21:11 • 26505 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
white-houseWhite House
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

