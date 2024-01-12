Lockheed Martin and NASA plan to unveil supersonic airplane to reduce flight times

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 84949 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110159 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139728 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137377 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176092 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171581 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282594 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178201 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167198 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148830 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106425 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 84395 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 36379 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 58814 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 44282 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 84949 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282594 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250217 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235338 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260656 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 44282 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139728 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106634 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106627 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122739 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin and NASA plan to unveil supersonic airplane to reduce flight times

Lockheed Martin and NASA plan to unveil supersonic airplane to reduce flight times

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52915 views

Lockheed Martin and NASA plan to unveil the X-59, an airplane capable of flying at 1.5 times the speed of sound and reduced sonic noise, which could shorten flight times.

Lockheed Martin Corporation and NASA plan to give the public a look at an airplane that could help airlines significantly speed up flights, writes UNN citing Bloomberg.

Details

"The X-59, which will be unveiled Friday afternoon in Palmdale, California, is designed to fly faster than the speed of sound with much less noise," the report said.

As indicated, when airplanes break the sound barrier (called Mach 1), a loud and continuous sonic boom is created that can shatter windows on the ground. The U.S. banned civilian airplanes from traveling at this speed over land in 1973.

In 2018, Lockheed Martin won a contract worth about $250 million to build a demonstrator airplane that has room for one pilot and is powered by General Electric Co.'s F414 engine to help overcome that hurdle. The airplane is designed to reach speeds of 1.5 times the speed of sound, with the sonic boom reduced to a low impact thanks to its V-shaped wing and extended nose. The company originally planned to launch the X-59 in 2021. According to NASA, the entire project, including testing, will cost about $632 million over eight years.

If the X-59 proves successful and is then used in commercial aviation, flight times could drop significantly. Lockheed said it would be able to reach speeds of 925 miles per hour (1,49,000 kilometers per hour), far surpassing today's narrow-body passenger jets, which have a top speed of about 550 miles per hour (885 kilometers per hour). But in addition to overcoming the sonic shock, the industry will have to contend with stricter airport noise regulations than when the European-built Concorde stopped supersonic flights in 2003. The environmental impact of aviation emissions is also under increased scrutiny. .

The aircraft is not yet ready for flight and will undergo additional ground testing to determine if any further assembly adjustments are required, NASA engineer Mark Mangelsdorf said. The X-59 is expected to make its first flight later this year, but no date has been set. The research aircraft is planned to fly over yet-to-be-selected population centers to measure whether the ground noise level is low enough to be accepted by the public.

Lockheed Martin has delivered two F-16 fighters to Slovakia11.01.2024, 03:54 • 27998 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Technologies

Contact us about advertising