Less than one million: the total number of border crossings has significantly decreased - SBGS

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 36439 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100327 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162126 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135226 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141559 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138303 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179775 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111988 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170793 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104702 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139949 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139691 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 86965 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107475 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109608 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162126 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179775 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170793 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198216 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187243 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139691 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139949 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145669 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137147 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154106 views
Less than one million: the total number of border crossings has significantly decreased - SBGS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10879 views

In September, more than 3 million people crossed the state border of Ukraine, which is 1 million less than in August. 85% of the total number of crossings were made by Ukrainian citizens, and half of all operations took place at the border with Poland.

In September, more than three million people crossed the state border, which is one million less than in August, said State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko during a briefing on Tuesday, UNN reports .

 With the first month of fall, we see a decrease in the number of border crossings. If we compare, for example, August, when just over four million people crossed the border, the number of border crossings decreased by one million in September. In fact, in September, a little over three million border crossings were recorded in total - in both directions, both exit and entry

- said Andriy Demchenko.

According to him, 85% of the three million people who crossed the border were Ukrainian citizens.

Demchenko also said that in June, more people were traveling out of Ukraine than in. July and August were characterized by more people returning to Ukraine.

And in September, the dynamics of passenger traffic fluctuates 50-50.

 “There is neither a sharp preference for entering Ukraine nor a sharp preference for leaving. But the total number of border crossings has significantly decreased,” added Demchenko.

According to him, 50 percent of the total passenger traffic occurs at the border with Poland.

They do not enter, but try to mine the territory: Demchenko talks about the change in the strategy of Russian subversive groups on the border04.10.24, 09:05 • 27761 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

