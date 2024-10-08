Less than one million: the total number of border crossings has significantly decreased - SBGS

In September, more than three million people crossed the state border, which is one million less than in August, said State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko during a briefing on Tuesday, UNN reports .

With the first month of fall, we see a decrease in the number of border crossings. If we compare, for example, August, when just over four million people crossed the border, the number of border crossings decreased by one million in September. In fact, in September, a little over three million border crossings were recorded in total - in both directions, both exit and entry - said Andriy Demchenko.

According to him, 85% of the three million people who crossed the border were Ukrainian citizens.

Demchenko also said that in June, more people were traveling out of Ukraine than in. July and August were characterized by more people returning to Ukraine.

And in September, the dynamics of passenger traffic fluctuates 50-50.

“There is neither a sharp preference for entering Ukraine nor a sharp preference for leaving. But the total number of border crossings has significantly decreased,” added Demchenko.

According to him, 50 percent of the total passenger traffic occurs at the border with Poland.

