Last year, 10 people died and 10 more were injured in an accident on railroad tracks

Unfortunately, we also have sad statistics: in 2023, 63 traffic accidents occurred at Ukrzaliznytsia facilities, in which 10 people were killed and 10 others were injured - the statement said.

Details

Ukrzaliznytsia reminded that vehicular traffic at railway crossings is associated with increased danger.

In 2023, more than 2.5 thousand raids were conducted to check compliance with the rules for maintaining railway crossings. In addition, protective forest plantations were cleared at 354 railway crossings to improve visibility.

However, it was not possible to avoid the deaths and injuries caused by train collisions.

In 2023, 10 people were killed and 10 others were injured because of crossing a railroad crossing at a prohibited signal, crossing the tracks outside of special crossings, driving around a lowered barrier, or driving across a crossing under a barrier that has begun to lower.

