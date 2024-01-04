Kyiv's roads are being cleared of snowfall the day before: Kyiv City State Administration urges drivers not to leave cars near storm drains

The Kyiv City State Administration reported on the clearing of the city's street and road network from the snowfall that lasted through January 3. This includes pedestrian crossings, stairways, and public transportation stops. Utility workers also need to clear snow from storm drains, so drivers are asked not to park their cars near stormwater systems.

This is reported by the KCSA Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

The capital's road network is being cleared after yesterday's snowfall. Road workers are paying special attention to approaches to underground and above-ground pedestrian crossings, stairs, public transport stops and sidewalks. - , the message says.

It is emphasized that due to temperature fluctuations and warming, the water services are working in an enhanced mode. Storm drain grates need to be cleared of snow, and areas of possible flooding are also being monitored.

We ask drivers not to leave their cars on the outer lanes of roads near storm drains so that specialists can quickly clear them of snow. - call on the KCSA.

In addition, the administration warns that in case of flooding of the roadway or sidewalk along the roads, one should contact the Kyivavtodor control room: 0442847419.

Recall

The day before, due to snowy weather, work continued in Kyiv region to clear roads. It involved 290 employees and 213 pieces of equipment.