Since the beginning of May, the Kyiv regional military administration has allocated more than UAH 63.4 million for material and technical support of military formations. This was stated by the head of the Kiev RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

Details

"Since the beginning of May, the Kiev RMA has already allocated more than UAH 63.4 million for the material and technical support of our military formations," Kravchenko said.

In particular, the funds will go:

32 million hryvnias for the 72nd separate Mechanized Brigade named after Chernykh Zaporozhtsev for the purchase of electronic warfare systems, communications equipment and drones of various types;

7 million hryvnias for the 43rd separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Taras shook on electronic warfare systems;

UAH 5.5 million for the first brigade of the National Guard “hurricane” for the purchase of electronic warfare systems;

4 million hryvnias for the Fourth Brigade of the National Guard “Rubezh " for the purchase of sets of radio stations;

5 million hryvnias for a separate presidential brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnitsky for electronic warfare systems, communications equipment and drones;

UAH 5.5 million for MTR forces for special vehicles.

"In general, this year more than 200 million hryvnias have already been allocated from the budget of the Kiev region for security and defense. Last year, budget expenditures for the needs of the defense forces amounted to almost UAH 430 million," Kravchenko said.

He said that separately, districts and communities of the Kiev region are actively involved in assistance, providing defenders with transport, fuel, takmed and other necessary things, for which they receive appropriate requests.

"We do not stop and continue to support our defense forces in meeting their needs. Separately, I would like to thank all entrepreneurs who honestly pay taxes to the budget of the Kiev region. Your taxes are part of our country's strong armor. Thank you to our defenders and defenders for their strength to hold the occupier and give a worthy rebuff," the head of RMA added.

