NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91625 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103616 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120172 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189511 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233821 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143467 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369224 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181761 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149638 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197928 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Kyiv RMA has allocated more than UAH 63.4 million since the beginning of May to support the military - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31837 views

Since the beginning of May, the Kyiv regional military administration has allocated more than UAH 63.4 million for material and technical support of military formations.

Kyiv RMA has allocated more than UAH 63.4 million since the beginning of May to support the military - Kravchenko

Since the beginning of May, the Kyiv regional military administration has allocated more than UAH 63.4 million for material and technical support of military formations. This was stated by the head of the Kiev RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

Details

"Since the beginning of May, the Kiev RMA has already allocated more than UAH 63.4 million for the material and technical support of our military formations," Kravchenko said.

In particular, the funds will go:

  • 32 million hryvnias for the 72nd separate Mechanized Brigade named after Chernykh Zaporozhtsev for the purchase of electronic warfare systems, communications equipment and drones of various types; 
  • 7 million hryvnias for the 43rd separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Taras shook on electronic warfare systems; 
  • UAH 5.5 million for the first brigade of the National Guard “hurricane” for the purchase of electronic warfare systems; 
  • 4 million hryvnias for the Fourth Brigade of the National Guard “Rubezh " for the purchase of sets of radio stations; 
  • 5 million hryvnias for a separate presidential brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnitsky for electronic warfare systems, communications equipment and drones; 
  • UAH 5.5 million for MTR forces for special vehicles.

"In general, this year more than 200 million hryvnias have already been allocated from the budget of the Kiev region for security and defense. Last year, budget expenditures for the needs of the defense forces amounted to almost UAH 430 million," Kravchenko said.

He said that separately, districts and communities of the Kiev region are actively involved in assistance, providing defenders with transport, fuel, takmed and other necessary things, for which they receive appropriate requests.

"We do not stop and continue to support our defense forces in meeting their needs. Separately, I would like to thank all entrepreneurs who honestly pay taxes to the budget of the Kiev region. Your taxes are part of our country's strong armor. Thank you to our defenders and defenders for their strength to hold the occupier and give a worthy rebuff," the head of RMA added.

Kravchenko called on law enforcement officers to check information about millions of losses during the construction of roads and social institutions in the Kiev region20.06.24, 18:55 • 18265 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
