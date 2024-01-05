Kyiv residents are urged to refrain from mass bathing on Epiphany

In Kyiv, public utilities checked the city's water bodies on the eve of the Christian holiday of Epiphany. However, Kyiv residents are urged to refrain from mass gatherings for security reasons. This was reported in a Facebook post by the Pleso utility company, UNN reports.

In times of war, holding any mass events and gatherings, including religious ones, can be used by the aggressor country or radical groups to commit provocations against believers and ordinary citizens, to destabilize the social and religious situation in Kyiv the company noted.

At the same time, employees of Pleso checked the sanitary condition and radiation background near water bodies and on the city's beaches, where people traditionally bless and immerse themselves in water on the Feast of the Epiphany. All indicators are within normal limits, the utility said.

According to the New Julian calendar, Epiphany will be celebrated on January 6 this year. On the eve of the holiday, rescuers of the Kyiv Region State Emergency Service conducted a raid on the Kyiv Sea and taught people how to behave safely on the water.

For the Epiphany holiday, 33 rescue stations will be set up on water bodies in Kyiv and the region, with 156 rescuers on duty.