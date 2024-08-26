ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Kyiv repels Shahed drone attack: about 10 drones destroyed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 37603 views

Kyiv was attacked by Shahed drones launched from the Kursk region. Ukraine's air defense destroyed about 10 drones on the outskirts of the city, with no damage or casualties reported.

Kyiv was again subjected to an air attack, during which the aggressor used Shahed attack drones. According to preliminary information, these barrage munitions were launched from the territory of the Kursk region. The drones flew through Sumy and Chernihiv regions, approaching the capital from the east and northeast. This was reported by KCMA, UNN reports

Details

The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed up to a dozen drones on the outskirts of the city. The type and number of drones shot down will be specified in official reports from the Air Force.

As of this minute, no damage or casualties have been reported in Kyiv.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhiy Popko, once again urged residents not to ignore air raid warnings and to take care of their own safety.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

