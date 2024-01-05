ukenru
Kyiv instructed management companies and services to check the deficiencies in the heating system of buildings and the work of the Invincibility points

Kyiv instructed management companies and services to check the deficiencies in the heating system of buildings and the work of the Invincibility points

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48370 views

The Kyiv Defense Council has instructed the services to prevent heating systems from freezing and to ensure that heating stations are ready in the face of the threat of air strikes and severe frost.

At a meeting of the Kyiv Defense Council, algorithms for coordinating and harmonizing the actions of the Defense Forces, law enforcement agencies, the State Emergency Service, and district state administrations in the event of an emergency caused by enemy shelling were approved. In particular,  management companies are instructed to prevent heating systems in buildings from freezing. UNN reports this with reference to the press services of KCSA and KCMA.

Details 

The recent massive missile strikes on Kyiv have once again proved that the enemy has not abandoned its goal of destroying civilians, so there is a real threat of repeated air strikes, in particular on  critical infrastructure. At the same time, weather conditions are expected to deteriorate in Kyiv in the near future - a sharp drop to -18ºC

- noted in KCMA.

In response to these challenges, the Kyiv Defense Council was convened in the capital today.

 The following decisions were made at the meeting:

  • Ensure that all the Indestructibility Points operate around the clock;
  • to check and, if necessary, to replenish the Indestructibility Points with the necessary means;
  • check the readiness to ensure the operation of healthcare facilities in the event of a critical situation;
  • to inform Kyiv residents about the work and access to the Sanctuary Points during the period of deteriorating weather conditions;
  • Before the frost, check attics and technical floors of residential buildings, eliminate deficiencies to prevent freezing of heating systems in buildings.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, service organizations should immediately conduct an extraordinary inspection of residential buildings where heating networks are located. For this purpose, the operational staff will be able to move around the city during the curfew with a passport and service certificate. 

The Defense Council also decided  to restore the damaged thermal insulation, close windows in public areas and technical rooms, and eliminate drafts.

Addendum

Reportedly, since 2022, more than 1,000 Invincibility Points have been set up in Kyiv. Some of these facilities have already been deployed, in particular, they are in every district police department in Kyiv and another 47 such points have been created on the basis of the SES. 

Add 

Every Kyiv resident can find the nearest "Point of Unbreakability" in the Diia app. There is an interactive map, and the menu offers the address and conditions of each "Point of Unbreakable" and directions to it. The service works even without access to the Internet - you need to download a map of the selected region in Diia in advance. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

