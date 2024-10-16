Kirovohrad region survives 13-hour alert amid Russian “Shahed” attack: enemy drone destroyed
Kyiv • UNN
Kirovohrad region experienced the longest night and morning air raid, lasting more than 13 hours. The defenders of the sky destroyed an enemy drone, and the wreckage caused a dry grass fire.
Kirovohrad region experienced the longest night and morning air alert, lasting more than 13 hours, an enemy drone was destroyed in the region, and the wreckage caused a dry grass fire, the head of Kirovohrad RMA Andriy Raykovych said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
"Kirovohrad region experienced the longest night and morning alert - more than 13 hours under enemy fire. The defenders of the sky worked effectively. An enemy drone was destroyed in the region," Rajkovych wrote.
According to him, "as a result of the falling debris, dry grass caught fire in an open area." "The fire has been extinguished," the RMA head said.
