KCSA official and his accomplice exposed for bribery

Law enforcement officers exposed a deputy director of a Kyiv City State Administration department and his accomplice for bribery. The official demanded a 20 percent "kickback" from a Kyiv businessman for the opportunity to receive preferential financing. This was reported by the Internal Security Department of the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement received information that a deputy director of a department of the Kyiv City State Administration was demanding a monthly bribe from an entrepreneur.

It is stated that a Kyiv City State Administration official demanded a 20 percent "kickback" from the businessman for the opportunity to receive preferential financing for the reconstruction of his business.

Reportedly, with the start of the full-scale invasion, the businessman's warehouse in Bucha was destroyed. The destruction pushed his business to the brink of bankruptcy. To save the company, the entrepreneur took advantage of the state's preferential lending program. The businessman serves in one of the terrorist defense units, and his son is a volunteer in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and is currently performing combat missions at the front.

The official claimed to control the provision of compensation for state loans to entrepreneurs. In order to continue receiving compensation, he had to be paid 20% of the payments. In case of refusal, he threatened to stop further payments - the statement said.

He was detained together with an accomplice-intermediary in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine while receiving another bribe of UAH 90 thousand.

After conducting searches, investigators of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region served the criminals suspicion notices under Part 3 of Art. 368 (Acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They face up to ten years in prison.

