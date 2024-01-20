January 20: Penguin Awareness Day, Video Camera Day

Today, on January 20, everyone can join the celebration of Penguin Awareness Day, UNN reports.

Penguins belong to a family of seabirds that do not fly. However, these animals are excellent diving and swimming. Emperor penguins are considered to be the largest representatives of the family, reaching more than one meter in length and 40-50 kilograms in weight. The smallest penguins include the so-called blue penguins, which are 30 centimeters tall and weigh 2-3 kilograms.

Penguins inhabit the Antarctic and are also found in Australia, New Zealand, South America, and Africa.

The average life expectancy of these animals is 20-30 years.

It is known that the term "penguin" first appeared in print in the 1500s. There are three versions of its origin: from the Welsh pen-head and gwyn-squirrel, from the English word pinwing - wing-pin, from the Latin word pinguis - "thick"

Also today you can celebrate the Day of the video camera

It was on January 20, 1982, that Sony Electronics presented the first consumer video camera and put it on the market.

The company's main achievement was the completion of the development of the Video Floppy system, which allowed storing still video footage. For many years, it became the standard for most mirrorless camcorders.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Eutymius, who lived in the fifth century.

According to legend, when Yevtimii was a child, his father died, and his mother almost immediately gave the boy to a monastery for upbringing.

There, Eutymius decided to devote his entire life to serving the Lord, and when he grew older, he went to the desert, where he remained in seclusion until his death.

On January 20, Yukhym, Zakhar, Myroslav, and Inna celebrate their namesakes.