Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, said that partners should stop treating Russia as a global threat that must be appeased and allow Ukraine to establish peace and order in the region. He noted that all that is needed is permission and tools - Ukraine has the people and the plan.

Podolyak wrote about this in his Telegram channel ,UNN reports .

Details

According to official statistics, 417 Soviet soldiers were captured and disappeared during the 10 years of the war in Afghanistan. In the few weeks of the Ukrainian defense operation in the Kursk region, 594 Russian soldiers have already surrendered. This is another indication of the low morale in the enemy's ranks. They refuse to fight when the command does not put barrier battalions behind them. Therefore, any comparisons between the armies of the USSR and Russia are extremely inappropriate, and the superpower status that Russia inherited from the Soviet Union is a caricatured exaggeration. Ukraine destroyed not only a significant part of the pseudo-empire's military potential, but also its international reputation. Showing the king naked and the tiger as paper - Podolyak said.

He added that the USSR, with Ukraine as part of it, could win world wars or create and arm powerful blocs of allied states, while Russia alone is unable to defend its own territory, dependent on the military industry of former vassals, buying missiles and hiring mercenaries around the world.

Ukraine is not Russia, but Russia is not the USSR. It is time to stop treating this country as a global threat (which must be appeased) and allow Ukraine to establish peace and order in the region. All we need is permission and tools - we have the people and the plan - Podolyak added.

Recall

Podoliak has previously stated that Russia is destroying the prospect of negotiationsby setting fantastically unacceptable conditions each time. Of his own accord, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not agree to peace, and Ukraine is forced to use various instruments of coercion.