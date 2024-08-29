ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122929 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126483 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 207022 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158023 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155451 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144007 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202828 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112541 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191033 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105164 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 80819 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 54245 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 101789 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 90678 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 38205 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 206997 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 202813 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 191024 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 217624 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 205508 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 17189 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 36540 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152064 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151208 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155206 views
Actual
It is time to stop treating Russia as a global threat and allow Ukraine to establish peace and order in the region - Podoliak

It is time to stop treating Russia as a global threat and allow Ukraine to establish peace and order in the region - Podoliak

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37481 views

The OP advisor called for an end to treating Russia as a global threat. He emphasized that Ukraine has a plan and people to establish peace, only permission and tools are needed.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, said that partners should stop treating Russia as a global threat that must be appeased and allow Ukraine to establish peace and order in the region. He noted that all that is needed is permission and tools - Ukraine has the people and the plan.

Podolyak wrote about this in his Telegram channel ,UNN reports .

Details

According to official statistics, 417 Soviet soldiers were captured and disappeared during the 10 years of the war in Afghanistan. In the few weeks of the Ukrainian defense operation in the Kursk region, 594 Russian soldiers have already surrendered. This is another indication of the low morale in the enemy's ranks. They refuse to fight when the command does not put barrier battalions behind them. Therefore, any comparisons between the armies of the USSR and Russia are extremely inappropriate, and the superpower status that Russia inherited from the Soviet Union is a caricatured exaggeration. Ukraine destroyed not only a significant part of the pseudo-empire's military potential, but also its international reputation. Showing the king naked and the tiger as paper

- Podolyak said.

He added that the USSR, with Ukraine as part of it, could win world wars or create and arm powerful blocs of allied states, while Russia alone is unable to defend its own territory, dependent on the military industry of former vassals, buying missiles and hiring mercenaries around the world.

Ukraine is not Russia, but Russia is not the USSR. It is time to stop treating this country as a global threat (which must be appeased) and allow Ukraine to establish peace and order in the region. All we need is permission and tools - we have the people and the plan

- Podolyak added.

Recall

Podoliak has previously stated that Russia is destroying the prospect of negotiationsby setting fantastically unacceptable conditions each time. Of his own accord, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not agree to peace, and Ukraine is forced to use various instruments of coercion. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising