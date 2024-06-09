ISW: replenishment of the Russian army will not allow it to conduct large-scale offensive operations

The replenishment of the Russian army with new recruits will not allow it to conduct large-scale offensive operations in several directions in the summer. The new reserves will not be able to act as first-or second-tier penetration forces. This is stated in the report of the American Institute for the study of war (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

The head of the Kremlin, Putin, said that in 2024, Russia recruited 160 thousand new troops, and this figure is quite consistent with reports that the Russian Armed Forces are recruiting about 30 thousand troops a month.

According to analysts, a significant part of this new personnel will perform the functions of combat support and support for combat service, or later, after training, will take on the functions of combat tasks.

In recent months, the ISW has seen a "ripple" of Russian offensive operations along the front, with invaders alternating intense attacks at a slower operational rate to make up for losses. The availability of new personnel is probably one of several determining factors influencing the decision of Russian troops to alternate intensive offensive operations with less intensive ones.

According to the Institute for the study of war, the planned Russian reserves of operational and strategic level are unlikely to be ready to act as a penetration force of the first or second echelons, capable of conducting effective large-scale combined attacks.

These limited Russian operational and strategic reserves are likely to be insufficient to support simultaneous large-scale offensive efforts in multiple directions. The Russian military command will probably have to choose one main direction during the expected summer offensive operation if it intends to use these reserves to support a large-scale offensive operation.

