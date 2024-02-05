Invite your friends and get a reward from FUIB up to UAH 300 each

FUIB increases the reward for the referral program "Invite a friend". From February 1 to March 15, 2024, the reward* for each participant of the program will be increased to UAH 300.

How to get an increased reward?

- In the period from 1.02 to 15.03.2024 in the PUMB Online application, you must select "More" => "Invite a friend" and generate a link invitation.

- Send an invitation via messenger to a friend who is not a FUIB client or post a link in the public domain on social networks.

- Wait for your friend to open a card (debit or credit) and make a card payment of 100 UAH or more. Please note that the payment must be made before 03/15/24.

- Get a reward* of UAH 100 when a friend opens a debit card or UAH 300 when a friend opens a credit card.

A friend who fulfills all conditions of the promotionalso receives a reward* of 100 UAH or 300 UAH.

The number of friends you can invite to participate is unlimited. So, don't hesitate and take part in the referral program!

For more information about the referral program from FUIB, please follow the link .

*Refer a Friend reward amount depends on the credit or debit card used and is subject to 19.5% tax and fees.