Invite your friends and get a reward from FUIB up to UAH 300 each

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 66822 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117226 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122261 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164280 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164998 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267175 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176785 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166825 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148598 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237370 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 64443 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100056 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 61873 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 33146 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 43229 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267173 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237368 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222710 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248169 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234355 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117222 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100217 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100660 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117176 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117824 views
Invite your friends and get a reward from FUIB up to UAH 300 each

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 97334 views

FUIB increases the reward for the referral program "Invite a friend". From February 1 to March 15, 2024, the reward* for each participant of the program will be increased to UAH 300.

How to get an increased reward?

-       In the period from 1.02 to 15.03.2024 in the PUMB Online application, you must select "More" => "Invite a friend" and generate a link invitation.

-       Send an invitation via messenger to a friend who is not a FUIB client or post a link in the public domain on social networks.

-       Wait for your friend to open a card (debit or credit) and make a card payment of 100 UAH or more. Please note that the payment must be made before 03/15/24.

-       Get a reward* of UAH 100 when a friend opens a debit card or UAH 300 when a friend opens a credit card.

A friend who fulfills all conditions of the promotionalso receives a reward* of 100 UAH or 300 UAH.

The number of friends you can invite to participate is unlimited. So, don't hesitate and take part in the referral program!

For more information about the referral program from FUIB, please follow the link .

*Refer a Friend reward amount depends on the credit or debit card used and is subject to 19.5% tax and fees.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News

Contact us about advertising