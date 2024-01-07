International Programmers' Day, Old Style Christmas, Spinning Wheel Day. What else can be celebrated on January 7

Today, January 7, is the International Day of Programmers, UNN reports.

Nowadays, when the computer science profession has become quite popular, and the specialty has a large gradation from simple users to high-level programmers, a holiday was introduced that quickly became known among a wide range of users and professionals.

Before the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine's IT market was growing every year. For example, in 2021, the Ukrainian IT industry grew by 36%, from $5 billion in exports to $6.8 billion. Growth of 20-30% is maintained annually, as well as increasing exports of IT services.

January 7 is also called Spinning Day. The event is dedicated to the fact that after the Christmas holidays, women returned to housework, and spinning was one of the main occupations of women in the Middle Ages.

Some countries celebrate Postage Stamp Day today. On January 7, 1831, Heinrich von Stefan was born, who headed the German Postal Service in the second half of the nineteenth century.

Heinrich von Stephan is called one of the founders of the modern postal service.

On January 7, you can also celebrate the Day of "Riding the subway without pants.

The original humorous ride was launched in 202 in New York City. Nowadays, people in more than 60 countries join the comic subway rides on this day.

Christians in Ukraine who follow the old style celebrate Christmas today.

On this day, the Christmas fast ends, so you can eat meat, dairy products, and eggs.

You should definitely go to church and pray.

At Christmas, children and young people go carolling. Various entertainments are already allowed.

It is strictly prohibited on Christmas Day:

- do household chores, and even take out the trash;

- to go to the cemetery;

- go hunting and fishing.

According to the New Julian church calendar, today, the day after the Baptism of the Lord, is the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.

It was John who predicted the coming of the Son of God to earth and baptized him in the Jordan River.

John the Baptist was born into the family of the priest Zacharias and his wife Elizabeth, who led a pious life. One day, when Zacharias was performing a chalice in the temple, the archangel Gabriel came down to him and predicted that he would have a son who would be named John. This son would be great before God and would bring great joy to the people of Israel.

John the Baptist exposed King Herod Antipas for living with his brother's wife. For this he was thrown into prison, where he was kept for 10 months.

During a banquet in honor of the king's birthday, his mistress persuaded her daughter to demand that the head of John the Baptist be brought to her. Antipas had vowed that he would fulfill the girl's every whim, so he sent a soldier to prison who beheaded John the Baptist.

Ivan and Panas celebrate their name days on January 7.