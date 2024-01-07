International Programmers' Day, Old Style Christmas, Spinning Wheel Day. What else can be celebrated on January 7

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 75856 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109304 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 138673 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136640 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175700 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171462 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281997 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178187 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167178 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148826 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103806 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105821 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 80084 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 54343 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 37688 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 75830 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281995 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249672 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234790 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260142 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 37688 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 138672 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106407 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106401 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122530 views
Actual
International Programmers' Day, Old Style Christmas, Spinning Wheel Day. What else can be celebrated on January 7

International Programmers' Day, Old Style Christmas, Spinning Wheel Day. What else can be celebrated on January 7

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31292 views

International Programmer's Day is celebrated on January 7 and marks the prosperity of the global IT industry, whose market in Ukraine is growing by 20-30% annually.

Today, January 7, is the International Day of Programmers, UNN reports.

Nowadays, when the computer science profession has become quite popular, and the specialty has a large gradation from simple users to high-level programmers, a holiday was introduced that quickly became known among a wide range of users and professionals.

Before the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine's IT market was growing every year. For example, in 2021, the Ukrainian IT industry grew by 36%, from $5 billion in exports to $6.8 billion. Growth of 20-30% is maintained annually, as well as increasing exports of IT services.

January 7 is also called Spinning Day. The event is dedicated to the fact that after the Christmas holidays, women returned to housework, and spinning was one of the main occupations of women in the Middle Ages.

Some countries celebrate Postage Stamp Day today. On January 7, 1831, Heinrich von Stefan was born, who headed the German Postal Service in the second half of the nineteenth century.

Heinrich von Stephan is called one of the founders of the modern postal service.

On January 7, you can also celebrate the Day of "Riding the subway without pants.

The original humorous ride was launched in 202 in New York City. Nowadays, people in more than 60 countries join the comic subway rides on this day.

Christians in Ukraine who follow the old style celebrate Christmas today.

On this day, the Christmas fast ends, so you can eat meat, dairy products, and eggs.

You should definitely go to church and pray.

At Christmas, children and young people go carolling. Various entertainments are already allowed.

It is strictly prohibited on Christmas Day:

- do household chores, and even take out the trash;

- to go to the cemetery;

- go hunting and fishing.

According to the New Julian church calendar, today, the day after the Baptism of the Lord, is the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.

It was John who predicted the coming of the Son of God to earth and baptized him in the Jordan River.

John the Baptist was born into the family of the priest Zacharias and his wife Elizabeth, who led a pious life. One day, when Zacharias was performing a chalice in the temple, the archangel Gabriel came down to him and predicted that he would have a son who would be named John. This son would be great before God and would bring great joy to the people of Israel.

John the Baptist exposed King Herod Antipas for living with his brother's wife. For this he was thrown into prison, where he was kept for 10 months.

During a banquet in honor of the king's birthday, his mistress persuaded her daughter to demand that the head of John the Baptist be brought to her. Antipas had vowed that he would fulfill the girl's every whim, so he sent a soldier to prison who beheaded John the Baptist.

Ivan and Panas celebrate their name days on January 7.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

Contact us about advertising