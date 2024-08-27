International Expert Group Presents White Paper to Protect Ukrainian Children from Forced Displacement russia

An international expert group presented a White Paper documenting the forced displacement and deportation of Ukrainian children. This is reported by the Office of the President, UNN reports.

Details

Bring Kids Back UA, an international expert group, presented a White Paper revealing the systematic deportation and forced displacement of children by the aggressor state. The presentation took place with the participation of the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, who emphasized that the goal of the initiative is to return every abducted child without conditions.

This is not just a report or a document. This is our response to the systematic crime of the aggressor state, which abducts our children in an attempt to destroy their future and the future of our country. The fourth point of the Formula for Peace, initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has a clear goal: to return every abducted child home. No conditions. No exceptions. This is not just a state initiative - it is our duty to children and future generations - said Andriy Yermak.

The White Paper was developed with the participation of more than 15 international experts and organizations. It documents crimes related to the forced displacement of children and serves as a basis for calling on the international community to condemn these acts and facilitate the return of children.

Andriy Yermak called for active action and united efforts to return Ukrainian children home. Daria Gerasymchuk, Advisor to the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights, noted that Russia is using the abduction of children to destroy the future of Ukraine. Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin emphasized the need to bring all those responsible to justice.

The presentation was also attended by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets and Senior Transitional Justice Advisor at the Partnership for a Strong Ukraine Foundation Sharanjit Parmar. The event was moderated by Daria Zarivna, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office. The development of the White Paper was supported by the Partnership for a Strong Ukraine Foundation.