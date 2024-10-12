International African Penguin Day, World Economist Day, Columbus Day. What else can be celebrated on October 12

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 10069 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 14411 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 43520 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 144761 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 193241 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 120405 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353983 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178180 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147763 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196971 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
52%
Popular news

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 14951 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 9942 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 21115 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 28015 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 24221 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 10069 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 6350 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 14411 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 24243 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 43520 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 550 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 27424 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 29708 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 43182 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 51337 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

International African Penguin Day, World Economist Day, Columbus Day. What else can be celebrated on October 12

Kyiv • UNN

 • 109874 views

Scientists estimate that in the early twentieth century, the population of African penguins exceeded two million individuals, and since then it has begun to decline significantly. At present, the population of African penguins fluctuates around 200 thousand. This species is still on the verge of extinction.

International African Penguin Day, World Economist Day, Columbus Day. What else can be celebrated on October 12

Today, on the second Saturday of October, animal rights activists and wildlife lovers in many countries of the world can join the events on the occasion of the International Day of African Penguins, UNN writes.

The habitat of these birds is located on the southern sandy coast of Africa, where they feel very well. They like to make nests on numerous islands near the mainland.

Scientists estimate that at the beginning of the twentieth century, the population of African penguins exceeded two million individuals, and since then it has begun to decline significantly. This was due to uncontrolled hunting, the struggle for living space with fur seals, and the eating of African penguin eggs by other birds and predatory animals on the mainland.

At present, the population of African penguins fluctuates around 200 thousand. This species is still on the verge of extinction.

Another ornithological holiday today is the World Migratory Bird Day. 

It was only in 1822 that scientists finally came to the conclusion that there are species of birds that change their habitat at certain times of the year.

The gray petrel has the longest migration among animals - the entire journey lasts more than 6 months and covers an average of 64 thousand kilometers. Gray petrels fly continuously for 35 hours from Alaska to Hawaii. To complete this incredible flight, they reach an average speed of 100 km/h.

Many birds migrate at high altitudes. Mountain geese fly over the Himalayas at an altitude of about 9 thousand meters! The pilots observed mute swans at an altitude of 8230 meters, and even such common species as mallards were also spotted above 6400 meters.

Economists celebrate their professional, albeit unofficial, holiday on October 12 in many countries, including Ukraine  .

The term" economy " IV appeared in the  century BC in ancient Greece. Back then, it meant the art of housekeeping.

Gradually, economics became more important to both people and states. In the sixteenth century, the first schools of economics began to appear in Europe.

Adam Smith is considered the founder of modern economic theory.

In some countries of North and South America, Columbus Day is celebrated today.

It was on October 12, 1492, according to the Gregorian calendar, that the Italian navigator Christopher Columbus arrived on the island of San Salvador in the Bahamas. Although at the time, Columbus believed that he had landed on the shores of India.

Since 1996, on October 12, events dedicated to World Arthritis Day have been held to mark the inflammatory disease of the joints.  

According to statistics, about one in 100 people on the planet suffers from arthritis. About six years after the disease is diagnosed, 50% of patients become unable to work.

Most often, arthritis is diagnosed in able-bodied women and men aged 30-50 years.

On the second Saturday of October, you can also join the World Hospice and Palliative Care Day.

The field of palliative care covers a wide range of services for patients with terminal illnesses, most often at the last stage. Its principles are based on pain relief, improvement of quality of life, psychological and social assistance. Specialists try to support patients' lives as fully as possible in the last weeks or days of their lives. At the same time, hospices do not treat the disease itself.

Palliative care as a field of medicine was launched in the 80s of the twentieth century. In Ukraine, the first hospices were opened only in 1996.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of the martyrs Prov, Tarakh, and Andronikos.

The three men preached the Lord's teachings in the Roman Empire. As the persecution of Christians intensified, all three were captured by pagans.

Prova was tied to a post on the bank of the Tiber River and eaten by wild animals. Tarakh and Andronik were also executed after brutal torture.

Name days on October 12 are celebrated by Taras, Bogdan, Alexander, Ivan, Denis, Nikolai.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
Brent
$69.09
Bitcoin
$83,053.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.05
Золото
$3,121.50
Ethereum
$1,800.71