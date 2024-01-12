Instead of money, he received suspicion: Kyiv law enforcement detained an official of the State Property Fund on bribes

The head of the lease relations department of one of the regional offices of the State Property Fund of Ukraine was notified of suspicion of receiving a USD 1 thousand bribe.

This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

The investigation established that the official demanded a bribe of USD 1 thousand from a citizen for the long-term lease of state-owned real estate in Kyiv region.

The offender also promised to assist in conducting tender procedures and concluding the contract and not to interfere with further business activities.

The offender was detained while receiving the illegal benefit.

He has now been served a notice of suspicion, a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest has been imposed on him, and a motion to remove him from office has been filed with the court. The offender faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

