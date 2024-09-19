Indian Foreign Ministry responds to reports of Indian ammunition entering Ukraine

The Ministry of External Affairs of India has responded to reports of the redirection of Indian defense exports to Ukraine by stating that it is in perfect compliance with international obligations regarding the export of military goods. This is stated in a comment by Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, distributed on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"We have seen the Reuters report. It is speculative and misleading. It implies violations by India, where none exist and, hence, is inaccurate and mischievous," Jaiswal said in response to media inquiries about the report on the diversion of Indian defense exports to Ukraine.

"India has an impeccable track record of compliance with international obligations on the export of military and dual use items. India has been carrying out its defence exports taking into account its international obligations on non-proliferation and based on its own robust legal and regulatory framework, which includes a holistic assessment of relevant criteria, including end user obligations and certifications," the Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized.

Ammunition from India enters Ukraine despite russian protests - Reuters