"Increased security measures" were introduced in Poland during Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian territory

Today, during another missile attack on Ukrainian territory by Russia, the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces reported that it had initiated procedures to ensure the safety of the airspace, UNN reports.

We would like to inform you that for several hours we have been observing the intensification of the activities of the long-range aviation of the Russian Federation, which is associated with the launch of missile strikes on targets located on the territory of Ukraine. All necessary procedures have been initiated to ensure the safety of Polish airspace, and the situation is constantly monitored - the operational command in Kh.

Recall

On December 29, an unidentified aircraft flew into Polish airspace during a Russian attack.

Then Poland put its air defense forces on high alert.

Poland does not rule out provocation in violation of airspace by Russian missile