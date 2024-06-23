In Zaporozhye, the sale of the largest bronze monument to Lenin in Ukraine started

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91288 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103027 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119773 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189306 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233651 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143368 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369154 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181752 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149634 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197925 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65106 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72924 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99707 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85695 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30790 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91288 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86136 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 103027 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100125 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119773 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1162 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4424 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11730 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13377 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17367 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

In Zaporozhye, the sale of the largest bronze monument to Lenin in Ukraine started

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37049 views

The seized funds are planned to be transferred to help the military

In Zaporozhye, the sale of the largest bronze monument to Lenin in Ukraine started

Sales of the largest bronze sculpture of Lenin in Ukraine have started. This was announced by the secretary of the Zaporozhye City Council Regina Kharchenko, reports UNN.

"The proceeds will be used for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We are converting the mission of the former "Marxist theorist" into resources to help our defenders and defenders who are protecting us right now from followers of the Soviet regime," Kharchenko said.

In the lot description on the website Prozorro.Sales it says:

""The dismantled sculpture of V. I. Lenin, sculptures of high relief and letters according to chemical analysis are made of bronze. The weight of the sculpture of V. I. Lenin is 12310 kg, the total weight of the sculptures of the high relief is 7510.0 kg, large letters ("Lenin") are 24.36 kg, small letters ("Communism is the Soviet government plus electrification of the whole country") are 34.74 kg.

The lot is sold by the Municipal enterprise "Grandproekt".

Implementation will take place according to the procedure of a three-round English auction. The starting price is UAH 10,477,214.36.

how the English auction takes place

Even before the auction starts, participants submit their closed price offers. Potential buyers don't know if there are still competitors and don't see each other's bids. The electronic trading system ranks participants ' bets from the lowest to the highest, and the one who made the highest (closed) price offer has the right to make the last move in each of the rounds. This gives him the highest chance of winning. The auction starts when at least two bidders have registered for the auction. However, in certain areas, the lot can be purchased by a single registered participant at the price that they offered. During three rounds that last 3 minutes each, participants compete for a lotta and raise their bets. When the auction ends, all information about the participants is disclosed.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomy
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31