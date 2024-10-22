In Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured people has increased due to yesterday's Russian strike. An 8-year-old child is still in hospital
Kyiv • UNN
The shelling of Zaporizhzhia on October 21 injured 20 people, three of them were killed. There are 11 people in hospitals, including an 8-year-old child, all in moderate condition.
As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia yesterday, October 21, 20 people were injured and three were killed. Eleven people, including an 8-year-old child, are in hospitals, all in moderate condition, RMA head Ivan Fedorov said on Tuesday, UNN reports .
The number of wounded from yesterday's hostile shelling of Zaporizhzhia has increased to 20 people. In Zaporizhzhia hospitals, 11 people are being treated, including an 8-year-old child. All the injured are in moderate condition. Three people were killed
Recall
On the morning of October 21, Russian troops launched another missile attack on the residential sector of Zaporizhzhia. In particular, a kindergarten was damaged.