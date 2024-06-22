In Vinnytsia region during the night attack of the Russian Federation defenders of the sky worked - RMA

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91212 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 102901 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119690 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189260 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233617 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143353 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369146 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181749 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149634 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197924 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65106 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72924 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99707 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85695 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30790 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91212 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86053 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 102901 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100044 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119690 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1122 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4382 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11707 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13355 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17346 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

In Vinnytsia region during the night attack of the Russian Federation defenders of the sky worked - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25548 views

According to the head of the Vinnytsia regional military administration, during the night attack of the Russian Federation in the Vinnytsia region, the air defense forces worked professionally and clearly.

In Vinnytsia region during the night attack of the Russian Federation defenders of the sky worked - RMA

In the Vinnytsia region at night, when there was an attack by Russian troops, The Defenders of the sky worked professionally and clearly, said on Saturday the chairman of the Vinnytsia RMA Sergey Borzov, writes UNN.

Details

"Thank you to The Defenders of the sky of Vinnytsia region! Professionally and clearly worked out this night!"- wrote the chairman of the RMA in Telegram.

Recall

During the night attack of the Russian Federation, explosions were reported heard in the Vinnytsia region.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31