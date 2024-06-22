In Vinnytsia region during the night attack of the Russian Federation defenders of the sky worked - RMA

In the Vinnytsia region at night, when there was an attack by Russian troops, The Defenders of the sky worked professionally and clearly, said on Saturday the chairman of the Vinnytsia RMA Sergey Borzov, writes UNN.

Details

"Thank you to The Defenders of the sky of Vinnytsia region! Professionally and clearly worked out this night!"- wrote the chairman of the RMA in Telegram.

Recall

During the night attack of the Russian Federation, explosions were reported heard in the Vinnytsia region.