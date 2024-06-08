In Russia, an attempt was made on the life of Gennady Matsegor, the former mayor of Kupyansk and a member of the OPP party, who had previously entered into cooperation with the Russian invaders, reports UNN with reference to the MDI.

On June 7, 2024, in the town of Stary Oskol, an attempt was made on the life of the Traitor of Ukraine Gennady Matsegora, who served as the mayor of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, from the oppj party - reported in the MDI.

Details

According to intelligence reports, Matsegora entered into voluntary cooperation with the Russian occupiers. In June 2022, he signed a document on the creation of the occupation administration of Kharkiv and publicly announced it. After the liberation of Kupyansk, he fled with the Russians to the Belgorod region, where he was given heavy security. However, this did not protect the former mayor-collaborator.

"Now Moscow doctors have been trying to prevent Matsegora from getting to Kobzon's concert for the second day in a row. The condition of the traitor to the Ukrainian people is critical," the intelligence service added.