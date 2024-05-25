In the center of Odesa, a woman defecated and desecrated the state flag, she faces prison - police

A woman desecrated the state flag of Ukraine in the center of Odesa - she relieved herself on the lawn in the middle of the square and used state symbols as a hygiene product, the police wanted her, the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region reported, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officers learned about the shameful act of the citizen, which occurred the night before on European Square in Odesa, while monitoring social media.

"In the video and photos that are widely circulating on the Internet, a woman is relieving herself on the lawn in the middle of the square where state symbols and flags are installed in memory of the fallen defenders. The woman used state symbols as a hygiene product," the police said.

Within hours, police identified the offender and found her near the train station. The 28-year-old offender showed signs of intoxication. She was taken to the territorial police department, where investigators worked with her.

The incident was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Art. 338 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (desecration of state symbols) and Part 1 of Art. 296 of the Criminal Code (hooliganism).

The maximum penalty facing the offender is up to three years in prison.