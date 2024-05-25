In the center of Odesa, a woman defecated and desecrated the state flag, she faces prison - police

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 76699 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140123 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145179 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239667 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171962 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163740 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147995 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219870 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112957 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206374 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110712 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 37339 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 56014 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106532 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 55813 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 239667 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219870 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206374 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232445 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219586 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 11202 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 18428 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106519 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110702 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158557 views
In the center of Odesa, a woman defecated and desecrated the state flag, she faces prison - police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61474 views

A 28-year-old drunken woman desecrated the state flag of Ukraine, relieved herself on the lawn in the middle of the square and used state symbols as a hygiene product in the center of Odesa, she faces up to 3 years in prison.

A woman desecrated the state flag of Ukraine in the center of Odesa - she relieved herself on the lawn in the middle of the square and used state symbols as a hygiene product, the police wanted her, the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region reported, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officers learned about the shameful act of the citizen, which occurred the night before on European Square in Odesa, while monitoring social media. 

"In the video and photos that are widely circulating on the Internet, a woman is relieving herself on the lawn in the middle of the square where state symbols and flags are installed in memory of the fallen defenders. The woman used state symbols as a hygiene product," the police said.

Within hours, police identified the offender and found her near the train station. The 28-year-old offender showed signs of intoxication. She was taken to the territorial police department, where investigators worked with her.

The incident was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Art. 338 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (desecration of state symbols) and Part 1 of Art. 296 of the Criminal Code (hooliganism). 

The maximum penalty facing the offender  is up to three years in prison.

08.06.23, 20:50 • 411513 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

