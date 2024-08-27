In Mariupol, the invaders want to turn Azovstal into a tourist park

Russian occupants want to turn the Azovstal metallurgical plant in the temporarily occupied Mariupol into a "post-industrial park". This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, UNN reports .

Details

According to the city council, information about a project to transform the Azovstal metallurgical plant into a "post-industrial park" has appeared in occupation publics. The occupiers believe that this will attract potential tourists to the city.

Thus, the invaders are trying to destroy everything that reminds us of Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion. After all, Azovstal became a real fortress for our defenders who defended Mariupol for 86 days in the spring of 2022, - the statement said.

Mariupol is turning into a logistics center of the Russian Armed Forces due to the completion of the railway