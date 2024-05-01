In Lutsk, a 19-year-old mother starved her baby to death, she was notified of suspicion

In Lutsk, a mother starved her two-month-old child to death. She was suspected of malicious failure to fulfill her childcare responsibilities. The case was reported by the Volyn Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Due to the mother's intentional actions, the baby did not live even two months. Under the procedural supervision of prosecutors of the Lutsk District Prosecutor's Office, a 19-year-old resident of Lutsk was served a notice of suspicion of malicious failure to fulfill childcare responsibilities, which caused grave consequences (Art. 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the prosecutor's office said.

Details

According to the investigation, the woman gave birth to a healthy daughter in January 2024. However, she deliberately did not systematically feed her, did not take an interest in her health and did not timely seek medical care for the child. Due to neglect, the baby died.

According to the forensic medical examination, the child's death was caused by malnutrition.

The grieving mother faces restriction of liberty for a term of two to five years or imprisonment for the same term.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure against the suspect is currently being decided.

