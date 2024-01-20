In Italy, fines for damaging monuments will reach up to 60,000 euros

In recent years, eco-dalism has become a very common phenomenon in Italy. The authorities have decided to fight it with large fines, UNN reports with reference to Euronews.

Italians will no longer have to pay for acts of econdalism, the Italian Minister of Culture has said. Violators will pay: the country has introduced large fines - up to 60 thousand euros - for damaging objects belonging to the "cultural heritage.

In recent years, the local organization Ultima Generazione (UG) has held a series of high-profile protests, trying to damage cultural and artistic objects to draw attention to climate change. For example, environmental activists have painted graffiti on the walls of the Senate and the Colosseum in Rome, taped themselves to the base of the ancient Lakoon sculpture group in the Vatican Museum, and organized naked flash mobs on a bridge in the center of Turin. Recently, in Milan, the sculpture L.O.V.E. by the famous contemporary artist Maurizio Cattelan was doused with easily washable paint.

Tourists who like to leave inscriptions on monuments will also be fined.