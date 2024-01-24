IL-76 crash near Belgorod: ICRC delegation in Russia tries to find out who was on board - media

The delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Russia is trying to find out who was on board the Russian IL-76 plane that crashed in the Belgorod region. There is currently no information, no statements by the ICRC spokesman in Ukraine Oleksandr Vlasenko in a comment to Suspilne, writes UNN.

Details

Vlasenko noted that the ICRC is not involved in the exchange of prisoners of war.

The parties negotiate directly with each other. We are only involved in the exchange of bodies. We also learn about the exchange of prisoners of war after the fact. Our delegation in Russia is trying to find out who was on board, but so far there is no information - said Vlasenko.

According to him, the committee has a register of Ukrainian prisoners of war, whom ICRC representatives visit and try to find out their fate.

"It may happen that if they were really on board, someone from the people we visited could be there, then we may get some information," said the Red Cross representative.

Addendum

The GUR confirmed that prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine was to take place today.

According to the DIU representative, the information voiced by the Russian side that the prisoners of war could have been in the IL-76 plane that crashed in the Belgorod region is currently being checked.