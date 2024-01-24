IL-76 crash near Belgorod: ICRC delegation in Russia tries to find out who was on board - media

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 72234 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108808 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 138100 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136204 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175573 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171426 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281800 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178180 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167170 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148821 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103749 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103547 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105567 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 78485 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 52577 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 72234 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281800 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249489 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234614 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259967 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 36736 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 138100 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106306 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106305 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122447 views
IL-76 crash near Belgorod: ICRC delegation in Russia tries to find out who was on board - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25316 views

The delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Russia is trying to find out the identities of those on board the IL-76 plane that crashed in the Belgorod region of Russia, although there is no information about it yet.

The delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Russia is trying to find out who was on board  the Russian IL-76 plane that crashed in the Belgorod region.  There is currently no information, no statements   by the ICRC spokesman in Ukraine Oleksandr Vlasenko in a comment to Suspilne, writes UNN.

Details

Vlasenko noted that the ICRC is not involved in the exchange of prisoners of war.

The parties negotiate directly with each other. We are only involved in the exchange of bodies. We also learn about the exchange of prisoners of war after the fact. Our delegation in Russia is trying to find out who was on board, but so far there is no information

- said Vlasenko.

According to him, the committee has a register of Ukrainian prisoners of war, whom ICRC representatives visit and try to find out their fate.

"It may happen that if they were really on board, someone from the people we visited could be there, then we may get some information," said the Red Cross representative.

Addendum

The GUR confirmed that prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine was to take place today.

According to the DIU representative, the information voiced by the Russian side that the prisoners of war could have been in the IL-76 plane that crashed in the Belgorod region is currently being checked.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

