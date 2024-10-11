Hurricane Milton in the United States claims at least 10 lives and leaves millions without power

Hurricane Milton, which hit the Florida coast, caused a tornado. At least 10 people died as a result of the disaster, and millions of people were left without electricity. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the storm did not cause a catastrophic rise in sea level, which was feared.

Governor Ron DeSantis said the state had avoided the “worst-case scenario,” although he cautioned that the damage was significant and flooding remained a concern.

The Tampa Bay area appears to have been spared the storm surge that caused the most concern, although the barrier islands along the coast south of the city experienced significant flooding.

NASA astronaut from space shows Hurricane Milton, which caused Biden to postpone his trip to Ramstein

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at a White House briefing that there are currently 10 reports of fatalities, adding that they appear to have been caused by tornadoes. According to him, at least 27 tornadoes have hit Florida.

In St. Lucie County on the east coast of Florida, five people, including at least two elderly people, were killed by a tornado, said county spokesman Eric Gill.

More than 3.2 million homes and businesses in Florida remained without power on Thursday afternoon. Some of them have been waiting for power to be restored since Hurricane Helene hit the area two weeks ago.

Recall

U.S. President Joe Biden warned of the potential destructiveness of Hurricane Milton and called for safety. He condemned the spread of disinformation about the storm, calling it “un-American.