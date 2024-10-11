Hurricane Milton in the United States claims at least 10 lives and leaves millions without power

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Hurricane Milton in the United States claims at least 10 lives and leaves millions without power

Kyiv  •  UNN

Hurricane Milton caused tornadoes in Florida, claiming at least 10 lives. Millions of people were left without power, but the state avoided the “worst-case scenario” according to the governor.

Hurricane Milton, which hit the Florida coast, caused a tornado. At least 10 people died as a result of the disaster, and millions of people were left without electricity. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the storm did not cause a catastrophic rise in sea level, which was feared.

Governor Ron DeSantis said the state had avoided the “worst-case scenario,” although he cautioned that the damage was significant and flooding remained a concern.

The Tampa Bay area appears to have been spared the storm surge that caused the most concern, although the barrier islands along the coast south of the city experienced significant flooding.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at a White House briefing that there are currently 10 reports of fatalities, adding that they appear to have been caused by tornadoes. According to him, at least 27 tornadoes have hit Florida.

In St. Lucie County on the east coast of Florida, five people, including at least two elderly people, were killed by a tornado, said county spokesman Eric Gill.

More than 3.2 million homes and businesses in Florida remained without power on Thursday afternoon. Some of them have been waiting for power to be restored since Hurricane Helene hit the area two weeks ago.

Recall

U.S. President Joe Biden warned of the potential destructiveness of Hurricane Milton and called for safety. He condemned the spread of disinformation about the storm, calling it “un-American.

